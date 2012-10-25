版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Federal-Mogul's CFR to B2

Oct 25 Federal-Mogul Corp : * Moody's lowers federal-mogul's cfr to b2; stable outlook * Rpt-moody's lowers federal-mogul's cfr to b2; stable outlook

