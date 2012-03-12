版本:
Federal-Mogul says CEO to retire

March 12 Auto parts supplier Federal-Mogul Corp said Chief Executive Jose Maria Alapont will retire on March 31.

Federal-Mogul said Rainer Jueckstock, who is currently the senior vice president of its Powertrain Energy business unit, has been promoted to be the new CEO.

The company, majority-owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said Alapont would remain with it in a consulting role to assist with the transition.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company also said it is modifying its corporate structure to create a separate and independent aftermarket division.

Shares of the company closed at $17.01 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

