Federal-Mogul says CEO to retire

March 12 Auto parts supplier Federal-Mogul
Corp said Chief Executive Jose Maria Alapont will
retire on March 31.
Federal-Mogul said Rainer Jueckstock, who is currently the
senior vice president of its Powertrain Energy business unit,
has been promoted to be the new CEO.
The company, majority-owned by billionaire investor Carl
Icahn, said Alapont would remain with it in a consulting role to
assist with the transition.
The Southfield, Michigan-based company also said it is
modifying its corporate structure to create a separate and
independent aftermarket division.
Shares of the company closed at $17.01 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.