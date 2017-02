Oct 27 Federal-Mogul Corp FDML.O, the auto parts supplier controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, reported a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday.

The company reported net income of $34 million, or 34 cents per share. In the same quarter last year, the company took a $19 million charge, bringing its adjusted profit down to $29 million, or 29 cents per share.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.7 billion. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)