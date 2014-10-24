版本:
BRIEF-Fannie Mae reaches $170 million settlement of shareholder lawsuit

Oct 24 Federal National Mortgage Association : * Fannie mae, fhfa reach $170 million cash settlement of shareholder

lawsuit -- court papers * Settlement resolves claims by fannie mae shareholders from November 2006 to

September 2008 * Settlement allocates $123.8 million to holders of common stock, $46.2 million

to holders of preferred stock * Settlement resolves claims that fannie mae misled shareholders about its risk

management, mortgage exposure, and capitalization prior to being put into

conservatorship -- court papers * Settlement papers filed with U.S. district court in Manhattan
