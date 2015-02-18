版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 19日 星期四 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-Federal Reserve Board approves Iberiabank merger applications with Florida Bank

Feb 18 Federal Reserve Board -

* Federal Reserve Board approved applications by Iberiabank to merge with Florida bank, operate branches at Florida Bank's main office locations Source text - 1.usa.gov/1vH73eI Further company coverage:
