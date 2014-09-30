版本:
BRIEF-Federal Reserve Board says approval of Chemical Financial acquisition of Northwestern Bancorp

Sept 30 Federal Reserve Board:

* Announced approval of notice under section 4 of bank holding company act by Chemical Financial Corp, to acquire Northwestern Bancorp, and its unit

* Also approved applications by Chemical's subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, also of midland, to merge with Northwestern Bank Further company coverage: [CHFC.O NWBM.PK]
