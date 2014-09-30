BRIEF-Federal Reserve Board says approval of Chemical Financial acquisition of Northwestern Bancorp

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Federal Reserve Board:
* Announced approval of notice under section 4 of bank holding company act by Chemical Financial Corp, to acquire Northwestern Bancorp, and its unit
* Also approved applications by Chemical's subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, also of midland, to merge with Northwestern Bank Further company coverage: [CHFC.O NWBM.PK]
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.