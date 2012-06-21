版本:
Federal Signal to sell technology business to 3M for $110 mln

June 21 Safety and transportation systems maker Federal Signal Corp said it would sell its federal signal technologies business to 3M Co for $110 million in cash.

The company said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2012, primarily to reduce debt.

