UPDATE 1-Federal Signal adj profit beats estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.02
* Q1 sales rises 29 pct
May 4 Safety and transportation systems maker
Federal Signal Corp reported better-than-expected
quarterly results, helped by higher sales and a better operating
margin at its largest environmental solutions business.
The company's net loss from continuing operations fell to
$0.5 million, or 1 cent per share, for the first quarter from
$5.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share,
beating analysts' estimates by a cent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at Federal Signal - which caters to municipal,
government and industrial customers - rose 29 percent to $224.6
million, above the analysts' estimates of $220.4 million.
Sales from environmental solutions, which makes street
cleaning vehicles and waterblasting equipment, rose 32 percent
to $108 million.
It got a boost from improving industrial markets and an
uptick in shipments of sweepers and sewer cleaners.
Shares of Oak Brook, Illinois-based Federal Signal were down
about 2 percent at $4.93 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange. They have lost about 13 percent in value after the
company reported its fourth quarter results.