Federated could alter corporate structure--CEO

March 8 Federated Investors Inc is
prepared to change its corporate structure if new money fund
rules make it hard to offer cash-management services to clients,
Chief Executive Officer Chris Donahue said on Thursday.
Speaking at a financial conference sponsored by Citigroup
Inc, Donahue reviewed the Pittsburgh asset manager's
longstanding concerns about new rules for the $2.7 trillion
money fund industry being considered by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and other regulators.
If rule changes are adopted that make it hard to offer its
current cash management services, a contingency plan for
Federated could be to change its structure, Donahue said at the
conference, which was webcast. He noted that the company had
been privately held in the past.
"If we have to change our corporate structure in order to do
the business we have done before," he said, "OK, that's the way
the world goes."