UPDATE 1-Federated mulls structural change amid reform talk

* Donahue reiterates objections to money fund proposals
* Says new rules would drive cash to banks, raising risk
* Cites Federated stock and bond assets
By Ross Kerber
March 8 Federated Investors Inc is
prepared to change its corporate structure if new money fund
rules make it hard to offer cash-management services to clients,
Chief Executive Officer Chris Donahue said on Thursday.
Speaking at a financial conference sponsored by Citigroup
Inc, Donahue reviewed the Pittsburgh asset manager's
longstanding concerns about new rules for the $2.7 trillion
money fund industry being considered by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and other regulators.
If rule changes are adopted that make it hard to offer its
current cash management services, a contingency plan for
Federated could be to change its structure, Donahue said at the
conference, which was webcast. He noted that the company had
been privately held in the past.
"If we have to change our corporate structure in order to do
the business we have done before," he said, "OK, that's the way
the world goes."
As one of the largest money fund providers, with about $285
billion in such assets under management, Federated has been
among the most outspoken opponents of new rules. Donahue and
executives at other fund managers fear the proposed changes
could wreck their industry by making the funds less useful to
clients.
U.S. officials have been reviewing money funds since the
financial crisis when one of the industry's best-known funds
"broke the buck" and reported a net asset value below the $1 per
share level that most investors expect.
In 2010 the SEC put new liquidity and transparency
requirements on the funds. Donahue and other executives say the
changes have done plenty to shore up the sector and helped it
survive tests like outflows during the U.S. debt ceiling debate
last summer.
Regulators have said the tests were not complete, but it is
unclear if SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro has enough votes among the
five SEC commissioners to move forward with some of the changes
that the agency's staff is studying. These include allowing net
asset values to "float" away from $1 per share or restricting
redemptions from the funds.
INCREASING SYSTEMIC RISK?
Speaking at the Citi conference, Donahue reiterated the
industry's concerns and said rule changes could have major
consequences such as driving money to major banks. Such a move
he said would create "an increase in systemic risk" - precisely
the opposite of what other reforms intended.
Donahue said it appears regulators could take until May or
later to propose new rules, and even then a comment period could
stretch another four months and it is possible new rules could
simply linger after that without action. "I don't know if there
will ever be a line in the sand to say these issues go away
forever," he said.
While he criticized the proposed regulations, Donahue also
emphasized in his presentation that Federated also manages
equity and bond funds - about $88 billion in all - which would
sustain its market capitalization no matter what happens on the
regulatory front.
"Federated does have investment considerations beyond
regulation," he said.