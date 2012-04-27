UPDATE 1-Federated sees reduced 2nd-qtr fee-waiver impact

* Fund waivers roughly Q2 $20 mln pretax hit -CFO
* Waivers cut pretax income $22.3 mln in first quarter
* CEO: regulators want to push cash from money funds to
banks
April 27 Fee waivers on money market mutual
funds could reduce second-quarter, pretax income at Federated
Investors Inc by around $20 million, a decrease from
last quarter, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Donahue said on
Friday.
Federated, the third-largest U.S. manager of money market
funds, has been forced to waive some of its fees to prevent
yields from going negative. In the first quarter, the waivers
cut pretax profit by $22.3 million, Federated reported after the
market closed on Thursday.
One reason fee waivers declined more than expected in the
first quarter was because yields on some money market
instruments rose more than expected, Donahue told analysts and
investors on a conference call on Friday.
Those rates may fall slightly in the second quarter, but not
to the "dismal levels" seen toward the end of 2011, Deborah
Cunningham, Federated's executive vice president for money
funds, said on the call.
Shares of the Pittsburgh asset manager were up 0.2 percent
at $21.42 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
Most of Federated's total managed assets - $363.6 billion at
March 31 - were held in money funds and related separate
accounts and have been suffering from low interest rates. Low
rates have forced the firm, like many of its peers, to waive
fees just to keep investors from fleeing.
The waiver impact of $22.3 million in the first quarter was
less than the $27 million Federated had estimated several months
earlier.
The figure was up from a $13.1 million impact in the same
quarter a year ago, but lower than the $26.1 million impact
during the fourth quarter of 2011.
OPPOSING REFORM
U.S. regulators are discussing additional rule changes for
money funds after the financial crisis, such as requiring the
funds' net asset value to vary from $1 per share. Federated and
other fund firms have said no further changes are needed and
such plans could drive away customers.
Federated Chief Executive Christopher Donahue, a vocal
opponent of more changes, on Friday's call reiterated several
industry arguments against the proposals. Fed officials would
prefer investors to move cash to banks overseen by the Fed, he
said. "The regulators are trying to push money into the big
banks," he said.
Donahue said he did not know the timing of any possible
proposal from the main regulator of money funds, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. "We don't know whether they
are on the brink of a proposal," he said.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro, a critic of the current
situation, last fall had predicted a proposal in the first
quarter of this year. But that was before other commissioners
expressed skepticism of the need for additional rules.