公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 21:18 BJT

Federated CEO says talks ongoing on money fund reform

Oct 26 Companies that manage money market mutual funds are talking with regulators about a possible compromise to further regulate the $2.5 trillion industry, Federated Investors Inc Chief Executive Christopher Donahue said on Friday.

A letter from Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner last month offering potential reforms stimulated further talks, Donahue said on a conference call with analysts. "Constructive dialogue continues," he said.

