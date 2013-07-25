版本:
Federated Investors Q2 profit flat vs year-ago

July 25 Asset manager Federated Investors Inc on Thursday said its second-quarter profit was unchanged compared with a year ago.

For the three months ended June 30, Federated of Pittsburgh reported net income of $40.4 million or 39 cents per share, the same figures it reported for the three months ended June 30, 2012.
