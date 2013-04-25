Federated Investors first-quarter profit rises slightly

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
April 25 Federated Investors Inc, the third-largest manager of U.S. money market funds, posted a slightly higher first-quarter profit on a modest rise in fee income.
Net income increased to $43 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $42.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand