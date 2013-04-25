版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:17 BJT

Federated Investors first-quarter profit rises slightly

April 25 Federated Investors Inc, the third-largest manager of U.S. money market funds, posted a slightly higher first-quarter profit on a modest rise in fee income.

Net income increased to $43 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $42.3 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐