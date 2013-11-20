版本:
BRIEF-Federated National announces pricing of $26 mln offering of common stock

Nov 20 Federated National Holding Co : * Announces pricing of $26 million offering of common stock * Says public offering of 2.4 million common shares priced at $10.75 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
