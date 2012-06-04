UPDATE 1-FedEx to retire 24 more planes, take $84 mln charge

June 4 FedEx Corp said it will retire
from service an additional 24 aircraft and take a related charge
of $84 million, or 26 cents per share, in the current quarter.
The world's No.2 package delivery company, which is
undergoing a fleet upgrade to improve fuel efficiency, announced
in December that it was buying new Boeing aircraft to replace
some aging planes and delaying delivery of others to cut
expenses.
FedEx will retire 18 Airbus A310-200 aircraft and 26 related
engines, as well as six Boeing MD10-10 aircraft and 17
related engines.
The majority of these aircraft are currently parked and not
in revenue service, FedEx said in a statement.
The company has already retired five aircraft this quarter
and plans to shed 21 more in the next fiscal to modernize its
fleet.
"Along with the decisions to retire these 50 aircraft, we
are also developing detailed operating and cost structure plans
to further improve our efficiency," FedEx Express Chief
Executive David Bronczek said in a statement.
The company said FedEx Express is shortening the depreciable
lives of some aircraft. The accelerated depreciation on these
aircraft is expected to total $196 million over the next three
fiscal years.
FedEx Express had a total fleet of 688 aircraft as of
February 29.
Shares of Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx closed at $85.20 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.