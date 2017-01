Oct 28 A FedEx Corp. airplane caught fire on Friday at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the fire has been extinguished, a company spokeswoman said, giving no details on whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Video from local broadcasters shows what appears to be a cargo plane that is intact with the fire having taken place near the tail section.

