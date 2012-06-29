FedEx steps up fleet upgrade with 19 new Boeings

BRIEF-Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
June 29 FedEx Corp is advancing its FedEx Express unit's fleet upgrade to more fuel efficient aircraft by buying 19 additional Boeing 767-300 aircraft.
The aircraft will be delivered from fiscal 2015 to 2019 and will replace current MD-10 and A310-200 aircraft, FedEx said. The new planes provide similar capacity as the MD-10s but are about 30 percent more fuel efficient and reduce unit operating costs by more than 20 percent, the company said on Friday.
* Ocwen enters into comprehensive settlement with California Department of Business Oversight
* Petrus resources announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: