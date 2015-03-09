FedEx loses bid to dismiss NY claims over cigarette shipments

NEW YORK, March 9 A federal judge on Monday
rejected FedEx Corp's bid to dismiss claims that it
violated federal law by delivering hundreds of thousands of
cartons of contraband cigarettes across New York state.
U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan denied
FedEx's bid to dismiss claims it violated an anti-racketeering
law and the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act. He granted
FedEx's bid to dismiss claims it violated a state public health
law, and created a public nuisance.
The lawsuit by New York City and New York state accused
FedEx of illegally delivering cigarettes to individual
residences from 2005 to 2012, depriving both governments of
excise taxes.
A similar lawsuit was filed last month against FedEx rival
United Parcel Service Inc.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)