UPDATE 3-FedEx must face NY claims over contraband cigarettes

(Adds New York City comment, paragraph 6)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 9 A federal judge on Monday said
FedEx Corp must face claims that it violated federal law
by delivering contraband cigarettes in New York, cheating the
state and New York City out of millions of dollars of excise
taxes.
U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan denied
FedEx's bid to dismiss claims it violated an anti-racketeering
law and the Contraband Cigarette Trafficking Act by knowingly
shipping nearly 400,000 cartons of untaxed cigarettes to
individual residences from 2005 to 2012.
But the judge also dismissed a claim seeking civil fines for
alleged violations of a state public health law, saying a 2013
amendment did not apply retroactively. Ramos separately
dismissed a claim that FedEx created a public nuisance by
distributing cigarettes at less than the legal price.
The lawsuit had sought roughly $239 million in fines and
alleged unpaid taxes. A similar lawsuit seeking
more than $180 million was filed last month against FedEx rival
United Parcel Service Inc.
"We are pleased that the court agreed with several of our
arguments in granting, in part, our motion to dismiss, and we
look forward to continuing to defend this matter vigorously,"
FedEx spokesman Perry Colosimo said in a statement.
Eric Proshansky, a lawyer for the city, said: "We are
pleased that the court upheld our most significant claims."
A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman had no comment.
The lawsuit against FedEx claimed that the Memphis,
Tennessee-based company cost the state between $15 and $43.50
per carton, and the city $15 per carton, in excise taxes by
illegally delivering cigarettes on behalf of various sellers.
These sellers included a shop on the Shinnecock Indian
Nation reservation in Southampton, New York, among others.
A carton of cigarettes usually contains 10 packs.
In letting some claims go forward, Ramos said the state and
city alleged in sufficient detail that FedEx "had some part in
directing the affairs of the cigarette seller enterprises."
The case is City of New York et al v. FedEx Ground Package
System Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 13-09173.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)