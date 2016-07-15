U.S. prosecutors launch review of failed FedEx drug case

| SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, July 15
The review plays into a broader debate about how the
government prosecutes suspected corporate wrongdoing and could
influence its approach to such cases in the future.
Prosecutors obtained a grand jury indictment against FedEx
in 2014 on charges the courier service had knowingly helped
Internet pharmacies ship illegal pills. But four days into a
trial in San Francisco last month, the Justice Department
abruptly dropped all charges. The judge commended the decision,
saying it was clear FedEx was "factually innocent."
The U.S. Attorney in San Francisco, Brian Stretch, said he
has assigned the office's deputy criminal chief to a review that
could take two months. It will examine why prosecutors brought
the case, what oversight supervisors provided and what role
officials in Washington D.C. played, Stretch said in an
interview Wednesday.
"This is not a finger pointing exercise," he said. "This is
an exercise with the singular purpose to find lessons learned,
and apply them to current and future cases."
The outcome could hold lessons for government regulators,
prosecutors and corporate defense lawyers, said Laurie Levenson,
a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles and a former
assistant U.S. Attorney.
"It can impact policies not just on whether they go after
individuals or organizations," Levenson said. "It can impact how
aggressive you get with the use of criminal law, as opposed to
civil law or regulatory actions."
THE MEETING
The Justice Department's strategy in the FedEx case is one
that had worked for it many times before: Call in a company
suspected of wrongdoing, present it with the evidence and try to
come to a settlement in exchange for not seeking criminal
charges.
In October 2012, DOJ officials from Northern California and
Washington met with FedEx attorneys in San Francisco and
presented evidence the prosecutors said showed the company had
knowingly shipped illegal Internet prescriptions, according to a
person who attended.
The Justice Department already had wrung $500 million from
Google over ads it carried for online pharmacies, and
the government was in negotiations with United Parcel Service
over drug deliveries that would lead to a $40 million
settlement.
Key to the case against FedEx, prosecutors told company
lawyers at the 2012 meeting, were internal corporate emails the
government obtained by subpoena. In one, a FedEx executive wrote
about online pharmacies: "It is becoming more apparent to us
that many of these companies are fraudulent."
FedEx said the emails were taken out of context, according
to the source at the meeting. Not only had it done no wrong, its
lawyers said, the company had repeatedly told the Drug
Enforcement Administration it would suspend deliveries from any
pill distributor identified by investigators as engaging in
illegal action.
FedEx refused to settle and opted to take the case to trial.
In accepting the government's decision to drop the case last
month, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer noted the company's
cooperation and said FedEx "did not have criminal intent."
"EPIC FAILURE"
FedEx's trial lawyer, Cristina Arguedas, said a government
review was essential because the Justice Department had
repeatedly ignored evidence of the company's cooperation.
"This was an epic institutional failure on the part of the
Department of Justice, and the department owes an explanation to
the public on how this failure occurred," she said.
Stretch declined to respond. But he said he was proud of the
effort, despite the result.
Critics have argued that non-prosecution agreements, the
type of deal the government sought in the FedEx case, unfairly
burden shareholders and are ineffective deterrents against
individual wrongdoing.
Such settlements, which include deferred prosecution
agreements, were rare in the 1990s. But after the indictment of
audit firm Arthur Andersen led to its demise, companies and the
government have sought to avoid trials. In recent years, the
Department of Justice has negotiated 20 to 40 deferred and
non-prosecution agreements annually, according to data compiled
by the University of Virginia.
Today, most government investigations into potential
wrongdoing at large, publicly traded companies are resolved with
agreements that involve fines but no criminal charges, said
Brandon Garrett, a University of Virginia professor who has
studied corporate prosecutions.
"Hardly any corporations risk a criminal trial," Garrett
said. "The biggest companies tend to settle out of court and the
small fry plead guilty."
When they are charged, most companies plead guilty and avoid
trial. Of 1,795 companies sentenced in federal court between
2006 and 2014, only about 7 percent were the result of
convictions at trial, according to U.S. Sentencing Commission
data. The rest agreed to plea bargains.
The case against FedEx grew out of a law enforcement
campaign to shut down online pharmacies that supply pills to
customers without verifying prescriptions. In recent years, the
government broadened its scrutiny to companies that sell
advertising to or deliver drugs for those pharmacies. The
strategy resulted in the non-prosecution agreements with Google
and United Parcel Service.
In a statement this week, UPS said it "made a business
decision" in 2013 to end the government investigation. Google
declined to comment. Neither company faced criminal charges.
After the 2014 FedEx indictment, Judge Breyer warned
prosecutors in pretrial hearings that he viewed FedEx's intent
as crucial and the company's claim that it cooperated with the
DEA as an important consideration.
The judge ordered prosecutors to hand over notes taken by
the DEA during meetings with FedEx. They corroborated the
company's account that it had volunteered to help.
Still, prosecutors moved forward, arguing in an opening
statement that they would prove FedEx was "no more than
part-time drug dealers."
Arguedas, the lawyer for FedEx, responded by citing many
meetings with the DEA at which the company offered assistance,
and noted FedEx had no way of identifying valid shipments.
Ultimately, the judge said he was "critical of the decision
to prosecute." But, he added, abandoning the case was "entirely
consistent with the government's overarching obligation to seek
justice even at the expense of some embarrassment."
