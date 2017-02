COLUMBUS, Ohio Oct 6 FedEx Corp (FDX.N) Chief Executive Fred Smith said on Thursday that he does not expect the U.S. economy to slip back into recession.

"We don't see a contraction; we don't see a recession," Smith said at a meeting in Columbus, Ohio, where General Electric Co (GE.N) unveiled research on midsized companies.

"It's steady as you go, slow growth," Smith said. "Not contraction." (Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)