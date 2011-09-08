FedEx may buy Boeing, Airbus freighters - Bloomberg

Sept 7 FedEx Corp (FDX.N) is considering buying wide-body freighters from Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus SAS EAD.PA as it looks to update its aging fleet of cargo airline, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

FedEx's board may consider an order at a meeting on Wednesday although a final decision may not come for several months, Bloomberg cited two people, adding that a delay could happen due to concerns about weak economic outlook and potential loss of U.S. Postal Service business.

The talks would focus on about 50 of Boeing's 767 and Airbus's A330, one of the people said, according to Bloomberg.

Secondhand 767 passenger models may be part of a purchase, allowing Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx to convert the planes to fly cargo, Bloomberg reported two people as saying.

Boeing spokesman Tim Bader declined to comment and Airbus could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Shravya Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Chang)