FedEx Freight raises some shipment rates 6.75 pct

* Follows UPS and other transport rate increases

* Applies in U.S., Canada; cross-border with Canada, Mexico

NEW YORK Aug 8 FedEx Freight, a division of the No. 2 package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N), is raising its rates on some shipments by 6.75 percent while keeping its fuel surcharge unchanged.

FedEx is the latest transport company, including United Parcel Service (UPS.N) and truckers such as Con-way Freight, a division of Con-way Inc CNW.N, to raise delivery fees.

Shippers have been able to pass through rising costs to customers with minimal pushback despite tough economic conditions.

FedEx's rate increases apply to shipments within the contiguous United States and within Canada, and between the United States and Canada. The higher rate also applies to the U.S. portion of shipments between the United States and Mexico.

The higher rates are effective Sept. 6.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company previously raised shipping rates for its FedEx Express and FedEx Ground shipments, effective Jan. 3.

Shares of FedEx were down 3 percent at $79.80 in midmorning trading, with the Dow Jones Transportation .DJT average down more than 4 percent. (Reporting by Lynn Adler. Editing by Robert MacMillan)