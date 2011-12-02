UPDATE 2-FedEx raising some shipping rates by 4.9 pct

* Ground, Home Delivery, SmartPost up net avg 4.9 pct

* Net increase matches 2011

* UPS previously announced similar rate increase

By Lynn Adler

Dec 2 FedEx Corp said it will raise rates for FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery by a net average 4.9 percent next year, matching the 2011 increase.

FedEx and its larger competitor United Parcel Service are among transportation companies that have been able to pass through higher rates to their customers, despite an uneven economic recovery, because of demand for their services.

Hit by the recession, shippers have been keeping inventories lean and depending on just-in-time deliveries that companies like UPS and FedEx make.

"The value we provide to customer supply chains, especially as speed and information can replace working capital and inventory, is even more important in today's economic environment," said spokeswoman Carla Boyd.

UPS in November announced similar rate increases for small packages delivered by its Ground and Air services in 2012.

FedEx's new rates, starting Jan. 2, also apply to its SmartPost offering, in which FedEx ships packages to local post offices that, in turn, deliver the goods to residential customers.

The No. 2 package delivery company in September said it would raise rates for its FedEx Express service by a net average of 3.9 percent, also starting Jan. 2 and matching the rate increase for 2011.

In September, FedEx Freight began a 6.75 percent general rate increase, similar to the 6.9 percent rate rise the prior period.