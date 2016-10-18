UPDATE 1-FedEx to invest $1.5 bln in France to double capacity at Roissy airport

(Adds details, Hollande quotes)
PARIS Oct 18 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp said on Tuesday it would invest 1.4 billion euros
($1.5 billion) to double the capacity of its logistics
activities at Charles de Gaulle International Airport in the
Paris suburb of Roissy.
The initial investment by the U.S-listed firm will amount to
200 million euros ($220 million) for the extension of its
facility in Roissy, the remaining 1.2 billion euros representing
the guaranteed total amount of rent over 30 years.
Under the plan, the U.S. group plans to open a new package
sorting facility in 2019, creating between 200 and 400 jobs,
according to a document handed out during a visit by President
Francois Hollande.
"The opening of this facility is an additional sign of
France's attractiveness," Hollande said.
"With the decision by Britons to leave the European Union,
it should lead us to attract even more investments," he added.
The extra 25,000 square metres of space will make FedEx's
Roissy center its second biggest in the world after the one in
Memphis in the United States.
Delivery service company TNT Express, which was bought in
May by FedEx, also plans to open a new facility in the Parisian
region, according to the same document.
