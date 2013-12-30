UPDATE 1-NYC sues FedEx for illegally shipping cigarettes to homes

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 30 New York City has sued FedEx
Corp, accusing it of illegally delivering millions of
contraband cigarettes to people's homes and seeking $52 million
in fines and unpaid taxes.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
marks one of the last acts by the administration of Mayor
Michael Bloomberg, whose more than decade-old campaign to ban
smoking in various public and private places has been credited
with saving thousands of lives and become a blueprint for other
cities.
According to the city, package delivery company FedEx
created a "public nuisance" through its partnership with
Shinnecock Smoke Shop, located on the Shinnecock Indian Nation
reservation in Southampton, New York, to ship untaxed cigarettes
to residential homes.
FedEx allegedly did so despite, and even while negotiating,
a February 2006 agreement with New York State's then attorney
general, Eliot Spitzer, to stop such deliveries in the state, an
agreement later expanded to cover deliveries throughout the
country.
The city said FedEx delivered about 19.5 tons, or 55,000
cartons, of cigarettes to city residents in 9,900 shipments from
2005 to 2012 and deprived it of a $15 excise tax on each carton.
A typical carton has 200 cigarettes.
FedEx's activity violated various federal and state laws,
including an anti-racketeering statute, the complaint said.
The city wants FedEx to pay a $49.5 million fine, equal to
$5,000 per shipment, plus $2.48 million representing triple the
lost tax revenue. It also wants FedEx to hire an independent
monitor to ensure future compliance and provide training.
In a statement, Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said it has
stopped doing business with known shippers of untaxed
cigarettes.
"Through its contracts with customers, FedEx prohibits the
shipment of tobacco direct to consumers and believes the claims
made by the city are overstated and not founded in law," it
said. "FedEx intends to defend this case while continuing to
work with authorities to stop prohibited tobacco shipments."
Eric Proshansky, deputy chief of the New York City Law
Department's affirmative litigation division, called the case
"part of our comprehensive efforts to end the trafficking of
contraband cigarettes into the city and to hold accountable any
business that contributes to that illegal trade."
City and state officials have long fought in court to
collect taxes on cigarettes sold by Indian-owned businesses.
The Shinnecock Indian Nation did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. Neither it nor the smoke shop are
defendants in the lawsuit against FedEx.
The lawsuit comes two days before New York Mayor-elect Bill
de Blasio takes office, ending Bloomberg's 12-year mayoralty.
De Blasio has named Zachary Carter, the former U.S. attorney
in Brooklyn, to succeed Michael Cardozo as corporation counsel,
the city's top lawyer. Cardozo filed the FedEx lawsuit.
The case is City of New York v. FedEx Ground Package System
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 13-09173.