UPDATE 2-FedEx to take $2.2 bln charge on pension accounting change

* Says accounting change to increase transparency
* Change not to affect employee benefits
* Settles independent contractor litigation for $228 mln
(Adds details on settlement)
June 12 Parcel delivery service FedEx Corp
said it would record a $2.2 billion non-cash pretax
charge related to a change in the way it accounts for pensions.
The move to mark-to-market accounting will have no effect on
employees' pension benefits or the funding requirements for any
pension plans or cash flows, FedEx said on Friday.
"Adopting the mark-to-market approach will align our
accounting to provide greater transparency by removing certain
legacy pension costs from segment operating results and
recognizing them in a year-end adjustment," Chief Financial
Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.
FedEx also said its Ground unit had reached a $228 million
settlement in an independent contractor litigation pending in
the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
"This settlement resolves claims dating back to 2000 that
concern a model FedEx Ground no longer operates," General
Counsel Christine Richards said.
FedEx said it recorded charges of 47 cents per share, net of
tax, in its fourth quarter ended May 31 related to the
settlement.
The ground package delivery business is the company's second
largest after FedEx Express and accounts for more than a quarter
of its total revenue.
Shares of FedEx, which is scheduled to report quarterly
results on June 17, were little changed at $184.14 on Friday. Up
to Thursday's close, they had risen nearly 7 percent this year.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)