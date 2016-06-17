版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 18日 星期六 05:18 BJT

U.S. ends criminal case against FedEx over online pharmacies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday dismissed all criminal charges against FedEx Corp, according to a court filing, in a case where the company was accused of shipping packages from illegal online pharmacies despite repeated warnings. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

