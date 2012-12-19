FedEx profit down 12 percent in wake of massive U.S. storm

Dec 19 FedEx Corp reported an 11.9 percent drop i n quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and lower shipment volumes in the wake of Superstorm Sandy as well as its customers' shift to lower-cost shipping methods.

The No. 2 U.S. package-delivery company on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $438 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $497 million, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.