UPDATE 2-FedEx profit misses expectations, lowers earnings forecast

By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, Sept 16 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, but
missed Wall Street expectations due to weak global economic
conditions and the strong U.S. dollar.
The Memphis-based company also lowered its full-year
earnings forecast, citing modest economic growth and
higher-than-expected operating costs plus self-insurance
reserves at its ground domestic U.S. package unit. It also sees
weaker demand for its less-than-truckload business, in which
operators fill trucks with smaller orders from multiple
customers as opposed to regular trucking firms that haul full
loads for single customers.
The news sent FedEx shares down more than 2 percent.
Often considered a bellwether of U.S. economic activity,
FedEx said it now expects earnings per share for the fiscal 2016
year ending May 31 next year in a range from $10.40 to $10.90
before year-end mark-to-market pension accounting adjustments.
The company had previously forecast full-year earnings per share
of $10.60 to $11.10.
Analysts have on average predicted full-year earnings per
share of $10.82.
"We remain focused on executing our profit improvement
program, leveraging e-commerce growth and enhancing our revenue
quality," Chief Financial Officer Alan Graf said in a statement.
FedEx reported a net profit for its fiscal 2016 first
quarter ending Aug. 31 of $692 million or $2.42 per share, up 6
percent from $653 million or $2.26 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of
$2.46.
FedEx said its U.S. domestic package business revenue rose
29 percent, but freight unit revenue was flat and was down 4
percent in its international package unit due to the strong U.S.
dollar and lower fuel surcharge revenue.
The company reported revenue for the quarter of $12.3
billion versus $11.7 billion a year earlier, in line with
analyst estimates.
FedEx said its planned fiscal 2016 capital expenditures
remain unchanged at $4.6 billion. The company said it expects
the U.S. economy to grow 2.5 percent this year and 2.8 percent
in 2016, led by consumer spending.
Executives said on a conference call with analysts FedEx
expects a record peak holiday season this year and will hire up
to 55,000 seasonal workers. Last year the company said it would
hire up to 50,000 workers for the peak season.
On Tuesday, main rival United Parcel Service Inc
said it would hire up to 95,000 workers to handle the holiday
surge in packages.
In early trading, FedEx shares were down 2.6 percent at
$149.86.
(Reporting By Nick Carey;
