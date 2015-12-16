FedEx quarterly profit rises

CHICAGO Dec 16 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, reflecting higher margins and cost-cutting and a lower effective tax rate.

The Memphis-based company reported adjusted net income of $729 million, or $2.58 per share, up 17 percent from $622 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings for the fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30 of $2.51 per share. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Adler)