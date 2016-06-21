UPDATE 3-Pensions hit FedEx, may weigh on fiscal 2017 results

(Adds company comments on U.S. election and China, analyst
comment)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, June 21 Package delivery company FedEx
Corp on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss due to
mark-to-market pension adjustments and expenses related to
acquiring Dutch package delivery company TNT, and said it did
not know how those two factors would affect its earnings for the
coming fiscal year.
FedEx shares fell more than 1 percent after the news.
Like main rival United Parcel Service Inc FedEx is
considered a bellwether of U.S. economic activity
Excluding one-off charges, FedEx reported a profit that beat
market expectations.
The company gave a fairly robust forecast for its fiscal
2017 year, which assumes continued moderate economic growth.
In a conference call with analysts, the company said it
expects the U.S. economy to grow at a rate of 1.8 percent in
2016, below its previous forecast of 2.2 percent. FedEx said it
expects consumer spending to lead U.S. economic growth of 2.4
percent in 2017.
When asked by analysts what issues in the upcoming U.S.
presidential election concern the company most, Chief Executive
Fred Smith said "we have a hard time putting up a list of the
things that don't concern us giving the two candidates
positions," especially "the anti-trade rhetoric."
"Hopefully, after the election cooler heads will prevail,"
he said.
Smith added that China has been "quite mercantilist in its
trade policies but the way to deal with that is to negotiate
with China and not to threaten them."
The Memphis-based company posted a loss for its fiscal
fourth quarter ending May 31 of $70 million, or 26 cents per
share, an improvement over the loss of $895 million, or $3.16
per share, it posted a year earlier.
Excluding charges, FedEx posted quarterly net income of $879
million, or $3.30 per share. Charges for pensions totaled $3.47
per share. TNT-related charges amounted to 34 cents per share.
FedEx completed its acquisition of TNT in May.
FedEx said excluding charges it expects full-year fiscal
2017 earnings per share from $11.75 to $12.25. Analysts expect
earnings per share of $12.10.
Revenue for the latest fiscal quarter rose more than 7
percent to $13 billion from $12.1 billion.
Revenue at the company's FedEx Express unit were flat at
$6.72 billion, but revenue at FedEx Ground jumped 20 percent to
$4.29 billion from $3.57 billion.
"All in all, this was a fairly solid quarter," thanks to
FedEx Ground and ecommerce, said Edward Jones analyst Logan
Purk.
He added there "may be some disappointment" on Wall Street
that FedEx did not provide much commentary on TNT's likely
impact on earnings in fiscal 2017, saying merely that it would
be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2018.
In after-market trading, FedEx shares were down nearly 1.5
percent at $161.61.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)