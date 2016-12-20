版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 05:25 BJT

FedEx quarterly profit rises

CHICAGO Dec 20 Package delivery company FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, boosted by revenue growth across all its business units.

The Memphis-based company reported net income for its fiscal second quarter ending Nov. 20 of $700 million or $2.59 per share, up from $691 million or $2.44 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐