UPDATE 1-FedEx posts profit; express shipping rates will rise next year

Sept 18 FedEx Corp posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on cost cuts and said it
would raise rates next year for express shipping, a business
that has suffered as customers shift to slower but cheaper
delivery options.
The company, considered an economic bellwether because of
the massive volume of goods it moves around the world, said on
Wednesday it earned $489 million, or $1.53 a share for its first
quarter that ended Aug. 31.
FedEx also backed its profit view for the year, sending its
shares up 3 percent in premarket trading.
FedEx said express shipping rates would increase an average
3.9 percent for U.S. domestic and international services,
effective Jan. 6. Rate increases for its ground courier
facilities will be announced later this year, the company said.
Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx beat Wall Street profit
estimates by 3 cents on cost cuts and other price increases it
implemented earlier.
FedEx has also retired older, less efficient airplanes. The
company said modernization of its fleet reduced maintenance
costs in the first quarter. Revenue at its express unit fell,
but operating margins rose to 3.6 percent from 3.1 percent the
previous year.
Revenue at its lower-margin ground segment rose 11 percent,
but operating margins were at 17.1 percent, down from 18.1
percent last year.
The company's shares were trading at $113.75 before the
markets opened, after closing at $110.67 Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.