UPDATE 2-FedEx forecasts higher profit for FY 2018

* Q4 revenue up 21.2 pct
* Forecasts adj. earnings of $13.20 to $14/shr
* Says no final decision on additional peak pricing changes
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
shares)
June 20 FedEx Corp's quarterly profit
beat analysts' estimates and the package delivery company
forecast higher earnings for fiscal 2018 as it gains from the
acquisition of TNT Express and higher sales across its business
units.
Shares of the company, often considered a bellwether for the
U.S. economy like rival United Parcel Service Inc, were
marginally up at $210.6 in after-market trading on Tuesday.
FedEx forecast adjusted earnings of $13.20 to $14 per share
for fiscal 2018, excluding mark-to-market pension adjustments
and expenses on TNT Express integration.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $12.30 per share
for fiscal 2017.
Sales in its biggest business, FedEx Express, rose 6.9
percent to $7.18 billion. The business provides U.S. domestic
and international shipping services for delivery of packages and
freight.
Sales in its ground business unit rose 9.1 percent and
freight business 5.7 percent.
FedEx and UPS have been spending billions of dollars to
upgrade their networks to handle rapidly rising e-commerce
package volumes, leaving investors chafing over the expense.
UPS said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S.
residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this
year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering
e-commerce packages.
However, FedEx has not made a final decision on additional
charges during the holiday season, the company said on
post-earnings conference call.
The Memphis-based company has also faced increased
competition from Amazon, which has expanded into the
delivery business and announced last week that it was buying
Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion.
The freight forwarder forecast capital spending of about
$5.9 billion in fiscal 2018, including an increase in aircraft
deliveries.
"We see strong global demand likely driving volume and
pricing growth over the next two years," CFRA Research analyst
Jim Corridore said.
Corridore kept a "strong buy" rating on FedEx and raised the
12-month price target to $270 from $240.
FedEx posted a net income of $1.02 billion, or $3.75 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a net
loss of $70 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.25 per share.
FedEx had incurred some charges related to TNT Express
acquisition a year earlier.
Revenue rose 21.2 percent to $15.73 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.88 per
share and revenue of $15.56 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)