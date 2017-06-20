UPDATE 2-FedEx forecasts higher profit for FY 2018

* Q4 revenue up 21.2 pct

* Forecasts adj. earnings of $13.20 to $14/shr

* Says no final decision on additional peak pricing changes (Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates shares)

June 20 FedEx Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates and the package delivery company forecast higher earnings for fiscal 2018 as it gains from the acquisition of TNT Express and higher sales across its business units.

Shares of the company, often considered a bellwether for the U.S. economy like rival United Parcel Service Inc, were marginally up at $210.6 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

FedEx forecast adjusted earnings of $13.20 to $14 per share for fiscal 2018, excluding mark-to-market pension adjustments and expenses on TNT Express integration.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $12.30 per share for fiscal 2017.

Sales in its biggest business, FedEx Express, rose 6.9 percent to $7.18 billion. The business provides U.S. domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Sales in its ground business unit rose 9.1 percent and freight business 5.7 percent.

FedEx and UPS have been spending billions of dollars to upgrade their networks to handle rapidly rising e-commerce package volumes, leaving investors chafing over the expense.

UPS said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.

However, FedEx has not made a final decision on additional charges during the holiday season, the company said on post-earnings conference call.

The Memphis-based company has also faced increased competition from Amazon, which has expanded into the delivery business and announced last week that it was buying Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion.

The freight forwarder forecast capital spending of about $5.9 billion in fiscal 2018, including an increase in aircraft deliveries.

"We see strong global demand likely driving volume and pricing growth over the next two years," CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore said.

Corridore kept a "strong buy" rating on FedEx and raised the 12-month price target to $270 from $240.

FedEx posted a net income of $1.02 billion, or $3.75 per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, compared with a net loss of $70 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.25 per share. FedEx had incurred some charges related to TNT Express acquisition a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21.2 percent to $15.73 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.88 per share and revenue of $15.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)