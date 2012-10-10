版本:
2012年 10月 10日

BRIEF-Fedex CEO intends to increase profitability substantially, cut costs at Fedex Express

Oct 9 FedEx Corp : * CEO smith says intends to increase profitability substantially, cut costs at

Fedex express segment * CEO smith says says to begin to show benefits next year * CEO smith says targets $1.7 billion in profit improvements by end of FY 2016,

significant portion by FY 2015 * CEO smith says expects to cost cuts especially in Fedex Services and Fedex

express * CEO smith says intends to raise dividends "in years to come"

