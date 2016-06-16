FedEx to settle driver lawsuits in 20 states for $240 mln

| June 16
June 16 FedEx Ground Package System Inc
has agreed to pay drivers in 20 states $240 million to settle
lawsuits claiming the second-largest U.S. parcel delivery
company misclassified them as independent contractors, it said
on Thursday.
The settlement, if approved, would be divided among 12,000
drivers, some of whom would receive tens of thousands of
dollars, Beth Ross, lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in an
email.
Until 2011, FedEx contracted directly with independent
contractors, allowing the Memphis, Tennessee-based company to
save on taxes, fringe benefits, health care costs, pensions and
other workers' costs.
The deal, subject to approval by a federal judge in Indiana
where the cases were consolidated, would end nationwide
litigation claiming that because drivers were required to use
company-branded trucks, uniforms and scanners, FedEx was their
employer under federal and state laws.
The drivers claimed that as employees they were owed
overtime pay and reimbursement for expenses, among other
benefits.
"If the litigation were to continue ... a final resolution
would be several years away, and would require significant time
and expense to resolve the complex liability and damages issues
presented," the drivers said in court filings on Wednesday.
The filings in New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and other
states said both sides faced significant risks in moving forward
with the lawsuits, the first of which was filed in 2005.
FedEx said in a statement on Thursday it was pleased to end
the lawsuits. The company first said it would settle in a
quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in March.
FedEx in 2011 stopped working directly with independent
contractors and now contracts with other businesses that employ
drivers.
The tentative agreement follows a federal judge's approval
last year of a $226 million settlement in a similar case in
California and rulings by two U.S. appeals courts that FedEx
drivers are employees under state laws.
Misclassification lawsuits have been on the rise over the
last several years, with high-profile cases filed by exotic
dancers, nail salon workers, and drivers for ride-hailing
services Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc.
Uber said in April it would pay up to $100 million to
385,000 drivers in California and Massachusetts who claimed they
were misclassified and owed overtime pay, tips and
reimbursements for expenses.
Lyft has asked a federal judge to approve a $27 million deal
in a similar case in California.
The case is In re FedEx Ground Package System Inc Employment
Practices Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Indiana, No. 3:05-MD-00527.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Richard Chang)