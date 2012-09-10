Teamsters push for independent FedEx board chair

* Cite share performance and executive pay
* Have been pushing idea at FedEx since 2007
* FedEx annual shareholders' meeting to be held Sept. 24
Sept 10 The International Brotherhood of
Teamsters is urging FedEx Corp investors to push for an
independent board chair, stripping that role from the company's
chief executive officer, Fred Smith, citing share performance
and executive pay.
In a letter to large FedEx institutional investors, the
Teamsters said on Monday they are seeking support for their
proposal for independent board leadership at the company's
annual meeting on Sept. 24.
"Having Smith as CEO and chairman of the board has lead to
excessive executive pay and poor performance over the long term
for investors," Ken Hall, general secretary-treasurer of the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said in a statement.
FedEx employees, unlike those at larger rival United Parcel
Service Inc, are considered independent contractors and
are not represented by the Teamsters.
"This is a corporate governance concern that we push at a
number of companies that we hold shares with," said Teamsters
spokesman Galen Munroe.
A FedEx spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
The Teamsters introduced their proposal for independent
board leadership at FedEx in 2007, and have pushed for similar
action at other companies including Republic Airways Holdings
Inc and McKesson Corp, Munroe said.
About 36 percent of all FedEx investors backed the proposal
for governance reform last year, up from roughly 26 percent when
it was first proposed in 2007, the organization said. The
percentage reached 42 percent in 2011, excluding shares held by
CEO Smith and his family.
FedEx shares are up about 6 percent so far this year at
$87.96 while UPS shares are little changed at $73.05.
The Teamsters said FedEx stock lagged the S&P 500 Index
as well as UPS shares over the past three- and five-year
periods.
FedEx, which reports fiscal first-quarter results on Sept.
18, cut its profit outlook on Sept. 4, blaming a weak global
economy.
The company, which has been overhauling its fleet to add
more fuel-efficient planes and delay delivery of others, is
expected to provide more detail on cost-cutting measures next
week. FedEx has also announced a voluntary buyout.
Meantime, the CEO's pay increased by more than $7 million in
fiscal 2011 to $13.7 million, "driven by massive non-equity
incentive compensation," according to the Teamsters statement.
"While the company's focus has been to reduce costs by
restructuring and cutting jobs, it seems the sky is the limit
when it comes to CEO pay," said Hall.
Currently, the board has a "presiding director" position
rather than an independent board chair position the Teamsters
seek.