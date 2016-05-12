LPC: Prolonged Fed rate hike wait discourages loan fund buyers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 Retail investors will keep
dragging their heels before returning as consistent buyers of
floating-rate loan funds, now that surprisingly weak U.S. jobs
growth has further prolonged the wait for Federal Reserve rate
hikes, analysts and investors said.
Pegging demand to the prospect of rising interest rates,
retail buyers have been sporadically adding to leveraged loan
funds in anticipation of the Fed's follow-up to the December
2015 hike, which was the first in almost a decade. April's tepid
U.S. jobs report, however, dashed expectations for a June Fed
move.
In response, most economists now expect a hike no sooner
than September, according to a Reuters poll. The soft economic
indicator also prompted some banks to lower their interest rate
hike expectations for this year to one from two before the
report.
"With Fed rate hikes moving at a snail's pace, a primary
motivator for investors seeking inflation protection - the rate
reset feature of loans - is greatly diminished," said Jeff
Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper.
Retail investors yanked US$6.4bn from loan mutual funds and
exchange traded funds this year through May 4, the latest Lipper
data show, on the heels of withdrawing US$21.6bn in full-year
2015.
"While we're very unlikely to see the US$20bn-plus outflows
of the previous few years, these funds will continue to struggle
with redemptions this year," said Tjornehoj.
High-yield bond funds, in contrast, have pulled in US$10.5bn
this year after losing US$16.4bn in 2015.
TOO FAR TOO FAST
Loans in the secondary market have jumped since mid-February
on the back of bargain-hunting as oil and stock prices gained,
but have been treading water for the past three weeks.
The average bid in the SMi100, the 100 most liquid loans,
was 98.1 cents on the dollar on May 9, wavering little since
April 21. The bid stagnated after spiking quickly from a recent
low of 95.3 cents on February 22.
The rally stalled on the new signs reminding market players
of the long-playing story: slow U.S. economic growth signaling
low interest rates for even longer.
Without imminent rising rates, floating-rate loan prices
have escaped a big drop because of increased demand from
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, the biggest
leveraged loan buyers, and dealflow that has been slowed by
volatility and economic uncertainty.
Institutional loan issuance sank to a four-year low of
US$39bn in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
CLO creation, although growing, will be sharply lower than
in 2015, limiting the prospect of further loan price increases.
Wall Street forecasts span from US$35bn to US$60bn of CLO
volume, sharply below US$98.5bn last year.
The loan rally, similar to high-yield bonds, has "run too
far too fast, and will likely undergo a correction," according
to BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.
However, loans ultimately will post positive returns this
year, outperforming negative returns on high-yield bonds, the
analysts wrote in the May 11 report.
"As investors are faced with increasing credit risk on the
back of poor high-yield fundamentals and a deteriorating
economy, we see them migrating up the capital structure into the
relative safety of senior secured paper," they said.
(Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Chris Mangham and Jon
Methven)