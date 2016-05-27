REFILE-Thermo Fisher to buy FEI Co for about $4.2 bln

(Corrects Thermo Fisher ticker symbol)

May 27 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it would buy FEI Co for about $4.2 billion to gain access to its signature electron microscopy technology.

The $107.50 per share offer represents a premium of 13.7 percent to FEI's Thursday close of $94.58.

FEI designs, manufactures and supports high-performance electron microscopes that provide images and information at micro, nano and picometer scales which are used by life sciences companies to make discoveries. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)