FUND-AMENTALS: Is Fidelity overstretching Feingold?

By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Jeffrey Feingold's workload
at Fidelity Investments has exploded, leading some fund
analysts to say he's being stretched too thin.
Feingold was managing three Fidelity mutual funds with
$1.76 billion of assets when he was named this week to replace
Harry Lange at the top of the $17.4 billion Magellan Fund
(FMAGX.O). Magellan was launched in 1963 by fabled manager
Peter Lynch and held more than $100 billion in assets at its
peak.
Magellan under Lange over the last five years has lost an
average of 2.1 percent annually, trailing 87 percent of peer
funds, according to Lipper.
Feingold, 40, joined Fidelity in 1997 as an analyst and has
built a solid record managing Fidelity's $1 billion Trend Fund
(FTRNX.O), since 2007. It rose an average of 6.2 percent
annually over the past three years, outperforming 81 percent of
similar funds, according to Lipper.
He will continue to run Trend as well as the $51.6 million
Fidelity Large Cap Growth Fund FSLGX.O, the $24.5 million
Fidelity Advisor Strategic Growth Fund FTQBX.O and the $33
million Fidelity VIP Growth Stock Portfolio, a subaccount of
the Trend Fund. Each has posted steady returns in the past
three years.
TOO MUCH TO MANAGE?
Some academics and analysts are questioning whether
Feingold can continue his handsome performance record with a
roughly 10-fold rise in assets under his management. For a
start, he has a lot of homework to do since Magellan holds 170
stocks that are not in his other funds' portfolios, according
to Lipper.
"Fidelity will say that the firm has analysts who cover
those stocks, but those folks are going to go into Feingold's
office saying why they like their stocks," said John Bonnanzio,
editor of an independent newsletter for Fidelity investors.
"It's up to him to know the stocks well enough to decide if
they stay in the fund."
Fidelity says "capacity issues" are not a concern.
Feingold's existing funds "fit with Magellan's capital
appreciation investment objective and flexible investment
strategy," said company spokesman Vincent Loporchio.
To be sure, Feingold's existing portfolios have about a 95
percent overlap with each other, meaning that adding Magellan
may not be a big stretch, said Christopher Davis, a Morningstar
Inc. analyst. The top holdings at each of the funds he
currently manages, for example, include Apple Inc APPLE.O and
Google (GOOG.O).
Magellan seeks to beat the large-cap stocks in the S&P 500
Index while Trend uses the Russell 1000 Growth Index as its
benchmark. Davis said the growth stocks they hold may become
more duplicative under Feingold.
Feingold told Davis on Wednesday that Magellan will take on
a less international tilt going forward, in line with the Trend
Fund that has 10.32 percent of investments in stocks outside
the U.S. Magellan has 22.3 percent of its portfolio in
international holdings, according to Morningstar.
SWING CHALLENGE
Managing funds with similar strategies but different
securities, however, creates challenges when there are big
swings in the market, said Wally Weitz, founder of the $4
billion Weitz Funds.
"If all hell breaks loose, you need to be able to focus and
make quick decisions," said Weitz, who sole-manages two funds
and co-manages another pair. "Managing multiple portfolios can
be an issue."
To be sure, Fidelity boasts an army of analysts to aid its
fund managers, Weitz noted. Fidelity employs 330 analysts, and
another 150 at its Fidelity Worldwide Investment affiliate who
are available to domestic U.S. managers, a spokeswoman said.
Academic studies have repeatedly shown that returns
diminish as fund assets grow, which could be an issue if
Feingold's funds grow more homogenous.
The average return on small funds--the bottom quintile by
assets--was 1.17 percent between 1986 and 2002, compared with
an average return of 0.65 percent for the top quintile,
according to a 2009 study of 3,136 fund managers surveyed by
Russ Wermers, an associate professor of finance at the
University of Maryland's Smith School of Business.
"More talented managers are running larger funds," Wermers
said, but "talented managers suffer when they go to larger
pools of assets."
TOUGH SELL
Nevertheless, Fidelity's move to put in Feingold for Lange
is being applauded by some analysts who were lamenting the
steady flow of redemptions at Magellan and some other poorly
performing funds. Investors withdrew $7.6 billion from Fidelity
funds in August, representing 23 percent of total mutual fund
industry withdrawals. It was Fidelity's worst withdrawal period
since October 2008, according to Morningstar.
Davis said investors in Feingold's current funds would be
the losers if Fidelity had decided that he should focus solely
on Magellan.
Even with the Feingold imprimatur, Magellan will remain a
hard sell through advisers or direct sales, said Jim Lowell,
editor of Fidelity Investor, an independent newsletter.
"Financial advisers can invest in Trend and get the same
good manager without having to explain why they are putting
their clients in an underperforming product," Lowell said.
Fidelity spokesman Loporchio said Trend and Magellan will
remain distinct because of their different benchmarks.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jed Horowitz and
