BRIEF-Feintool International Holding reports 9-month sales up 15.7 pct to CHF 369.5 mln

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore
Oct 28 Feintool International Holding AG :
* Sees 2014 group sales of 470-480 million Swiss francs and EBIT margin to remain close to 7 pct
* Says lifted 9-month sales by 15.7 pct year on year to 369.5 million Swiss francs
* Says 9-month orders received were up by 10.8 pct to 403.6 million Swiss francs while orders backlog rose by 17.7 pct to 245.4 million Swiss francs
* Says group sales in Q3 2014 increased by 9.4 pct year-on-year
* Says cautiously optimistic outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 25 Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain as it simplifies its operations and moves production of Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.