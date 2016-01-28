UPDATE 1-Fund targets NY's Royalton Hotel owner as activists swarm REITs

(Adds company statement and details of its strategic plan)
By Michael Flaherty
Jan 28 FelCor Lodging Trust is under
attack from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing the
real estate investment trust to buy back shares, reduce debt and
consider selling itself.
The company replied on Thursday that it was already putting
a strategic plan in place that involved key property sales and a
$100 million stock buyback that commenced last month.
"We began implementing virtually the same plan last fall,"
FelCor said in a statement, referring to what Litt announced
earlier in the day.
Shares of FelCor rose 7.5 percent to $6.77 on Thursday after
Litt's Land and Buildings hedge fund released a letter outlining
its recommendations.
Land and Building's latest campaign is among several
activist efforts targeting REITs, whose stock prices trade at a
substantial discount to their net asset values. In some cases,
activists have also challenged the companies' corporate
governance and asset management structures.
Land and Buildings said FelCor, which has a market valuation
of $903 million, should immediately consider selling its New
York City hotels, which include the Knickerbocker, Royalton and
Morgans New York.
The hedge fund also said FelCor, whose shares fell 33
percent last year, should add new board members and hold annual
elections for all directors rather than continue with staggered
terms. FelCor said it has begun to de-stagger its board and was
in the process of selling the New York properties that Litt
pointed to.
FelCor however is resisting Land and Building's push to have
the entire REIT sold, a move the hedge fund, which owns around 4
percent of the company, wants it to consider.
Activist investors waged a record number of campaigns last
year, targeting companies with heavy cash piles, poor stock
performance and management teams that lacked the support of
institutional investors.
The relatively small real estate sector was a popular target
last year, with activists targeting 17 U.S. REIT and real
estate-related companies, up from 10 in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is under attack by
Rambleside Holdings, and Ashford Hospitality Prime,
which Ashford Trust spun off in 2013, is the target of Sessa
Capital.
Land and Buildings is also leading a campaign to urge
NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to consider
folding itself back into former parent NorthStar Realty Finance
Corp.
FelCor said that after the asset sales, its debt leverage
levels will drop and more than $700 million in cash will be
available.
