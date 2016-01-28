Fund targets owner of New York's Royalton Hotel as activists swarm REITs

Jan 28 FelCor Lodging Trust is under attack from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing the real estate investment trust to buy back shares, reduce debt and consider selling itself.

Shares of FelCor rose 7.5 percent to $6.77 on Thursday after Litt's Land and Buildings hedge fund released a letter outlining its recommendations.

Land and Building's latest campaign is among several activist efforts targeting REITs whose stock prices trade at a substantial discount to their net asset values. In some cases, activists have also challenged the companies' corporate governance and asset management structures.

Land and Buildings said FelCor, which has a market valuation of $903 million, should immediately consider selling its New York City hotels, which include the Knickerbocker, Royalton and the Morgans New York.

The hedge fund also said FelCor, whose shares fell 33 percent last year, should add new board members and hold annual elections for all directors rather than continue with staggered terms.

"Land and Buildings believes a company sale or liquidation should be explored concurrently with other strategic opportunities," said the hedge fund, which owns around 4 percent of FelCor shares.

A spokesman for Irving, Texas-based FelCor did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Activist investors waged a record number of campaigns last year, targeting companies with heavy cash piles, poor stock performance and management teams that lacked the support of institutional investors.

The relatively small real estate sector was a popular target last year, with activists targeting 17 U.S. REIT and real estate-related companies, up from 10 in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is under attack by Rambleside Holdings, and Ashford Hospitality Prime, which Ashford Trust spun off in 2013, is the target of Sessa Capital.

And Land and Buildings is leading a campaign to urge NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to consider folding itself back into former parent NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)