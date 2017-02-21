UPDATE 2-Ashford Hospitality offers to buy FelCor, starts proxy fight

(Adds Ashford Inc's comment from statement)
Feb 21 Lodging real estate investment trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc offered to buy FelCor
Lodging Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $1.27
billion and launched a proxy battle for the control of the
company's board.
Ashford Hospitality, which has a stake of about 4.5 percent
in FelCor, said it nominated seven independent directors to the
company's board, adding that FelCor had been unwilling to share
"usual and customary information."
FelCor said on Tuesday it would review Ashford Hospitality's
proposal.
The companies have been in talks since "several months" and
that it had formed a transaction committee in December, FelCor
said.
However, the parties have not been able to reach mutually
agreeable terms, Felcor said.
Ashford Inc, Ashford Hospitality's adviser, said it
supported the proposal.
Reuters calculation of the deal value is based on FelCor's
137.5 million shares outstanding as of Sept. 30.
Ashford Hospitality, which invests in upper upscale and
full-service hotels, said the combined company would be the
second-largest pure-play publicly traded lodging real estate
investment trust by room count and the third-largest by
enterprise value.
BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to FelCor.
FelCor's shares closed up 9.7 percent at $7.93 on Tuesday,
well below the offer price of $9.27 per share.
