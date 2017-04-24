RLJ Lodging Trust to buy FelCor Lodging Trust

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.
RLJ's shareholders are expected to own about 71 percent of the combined company, while FelCor's shareholders are expected to own the rest, the companies said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: