RLJ Lodging Trust to buy FelCor Lodging Trust

April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.

RLJ's shareholders are expected to own about 71 percent of the combined company, while FelCor's shareholders are expected to own the rest, the companies said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
