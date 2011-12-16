Malaysia's Felda Global to list in April-paper

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysian plantation company Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd will be listed by early second quarter of 2012, Business Times reported on Friday citing its president Sabri Ahmad.

"We are on track," Sabri was quoted as saying. "We have the bankers looking into it already. Hopefully, we can list it in April next year."

He said Felda has appointed CIMB, Malayan Banking Bhd, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank to arrange the listing, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Sources with knowledge of the deal had also told Reuters the share sale would raise as much as $2 billion, making it the third-largest IPO in the country's history.

Felda Global, the business arm of the nation's federal land authority (FELDA), is an agri-business company focused on palm oil, rubber and sugar cane processing and cultivation.

This week, sources told Reuters that FELDA was discussing a strategic alliance with five global trading houses, including Archer Daniels Midlands Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill Ltd to shore up investor interest ahead of the IPO.

The land authority has recently embarked on an exercise to monetise its assets, and listed its sugar unit MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd in June.