UPDATE 2-Devon Energy to buy Anadarko Basin assets for $1.9 bln

Dec 7 Oil producer Devon Energy Corp
said it will buy some assets in the Anadarko Basin from smaller
peer Felix Energy LLC for $1.9 billion, the latest deal in the
U.S. oil patch amid a global crude price rout.
As part of the deal with Felix, Devon will acquire 80,000
net acres, with up to 10 prospective zones, in the Anadarko
Basin which is spread over Oklahoma and Texas.
Separately, Devon agreed to acquire 253,000 net acres in the
Powder River Basin for $600 million on Monday.
The Powder River Basin assets are located to the south of
Devon's existing position in Wyoming and includes production of
7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with about 85
percent oil, the company said.
Devon's pipeline unit EnLink Midstream also agreed to
acquire peer Tall Oak Midstream for $1.55 billion.
Reuters reported last week that Devon is in discussions to
buy peer Felix Energy for around $2 billion, including debt,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
The deals will be funded with about $1.35 billion of Devon
equity issued to sellers and about $1.15 billion of cash on hand
and borrowings.
DIVESTITURES
Devon said it is also in the process of marketing its Access
Pipeline in Canada and planning to monetize various other
non-core upstream assets.
The company has identified 50,000 to 80,000 boepd of
production from non-core assets, which it plans to divest
throughout 2016.
A more than 60 percent drop in oil prices, has forced oil
producers, including Oklahoma-based Devon, to tighten their
budgets and raise cash.
Devon, which wrote down about $6 billion worth of oil and
gas assets in the third quarter, said it expects pipeline and
upstream divestitures to generate proceeds of $2 billion to $3
billion.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was the financial adviser to Devon
for the Felix deal. Tudor Pickering Holt & Co was Felix's
financial adviser.
Up to Friday's close of $40.53, Devon's stock had declined
nearly 34 percent this year.
