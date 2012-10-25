版本:
Mexico's Femsa 3rd quarter net profit up 2 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa on Thursday said third-quarter profit rose nearly 2 percent.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said profit climbed to 4.725 billion pesos ($367 million) in the July-September period from 4.639 billion pesos a year earlier.

